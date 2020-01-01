Saturday morning: What's in the news ...

by Soccer America , Today

1.

2.

3.

, which will serve as qualifying for the 2021 Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia. It will be the first regional championship for new U.S. U-20 coach Anthony Hudson. The two-stage regional competition will take place June 20-July 5 in San Pedro Sula. The USA will face Costa Rica, Jamaica and St. Kitts & Nevis in group play. The top three teams will advance to the round of 16 June 27-28. The four quarterfinal winners will qualify for Indonesia 2021.from England's West Ham United in exchange for allocation money, the first time an NWSL team has used the new player mechanism and paid a transfer fee. Simon, who grew up in New Jersey and attended Syracuse University, previously played in the NWSL for Sky Blue FC.for the 2020 NISA spring season. He served as the head of recruitment at the Seattle Sounders' academy program. Previously, he was the head coach at Nova Southeastern in Florida and later coached the NPSL's Miami Fusion and served as an assistant for Miami FC during its 2018 NPSL championship season.